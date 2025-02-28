Feb 28, 2025, 05:37 PM IST

7 deadliest cobra species in the world

Shweta Singh

The world's longest venomous snake, reaching up to 18 feet, with venom that causes respiratory failure.

King Cobra 

Found in the Indian subcontinent, its neurotoxic venom can paralyse the respiratory system within hours.

Indian Cobra

The largest true cobra, found in Africa, with a strong venom that affects the nervous system.

Forest Cobra

Highly venomous, capable of spitting venom, and can cause death within 30 minutes.

Philippine Cobra

The most toxic of all cobras, found in Central Asia, with venom that can kill within hours.

Caspian Cobra

Associated with Cleopatra's death, this cobra's venom causes rapid paralysis and organ failure.

Egyptian Cobra

Found in Southeast Asia, it has highly potent venom that can lead to death within a few hours.

Monocled Cobra

Next: Dos and Don'ts during Ramadan 2025