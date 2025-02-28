7 deadliest cobra species in the world

Feb 28, 2025, 05:37 PM IST
The world's longest venomous snake, reaching up to 18 feet, with venom that causes respiratory failure.
Found in the Indian subcontinent, its neurotoxic venom can paralyse the respiratory system within hours.
The largest true cobra, found in Africa, with a strong venom that affects the nervous system.
Highly venomous, capable of spitting venom, and can cause death within 30 minutes.
The most toxic of all cobras, found in Central Asia, with venom that can kill within hours.
Associated with Cleopatra's death, this cobra's venom causes rapid paralysis and organ failure.
Found in Southeast Asia, it has highly potent venom that can lead to death within a few hours.