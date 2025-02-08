7 creatures that can swallow humans

Feb 8, 2025, 05:31 PM IST
Sperm Whale – The largest toothed predator on Earth, sperm whales have massive throats and have been known to swallow giant squids whole. A human could theoretically fit inside.
Great White Shark – While sharks usually bite rather than swallow, a large great white could potentially swallow a human in one gulp, especially smaller individuals.
Green Anaconda – One of the largest snakes in the world, this giant constrictor can swallow large prey, including deer and caimans, and could theoretically consume a human.
Nile Crocodile – These massive reptiles can drag large prey into the water and swallow them whole if the size allows, particularly smaller humans.
Orca (Killer Whale) – Though not known to attack humans in the wild, orcas have large enough mouths to swallow a person whole.
Giant Groupers – These enormous fish have been known to swallow sharks whole, so a human could theoretically fit in their massive mouths.
Mythical Kraken – A legendary sea monster, often depicted as a giant squid or octopus, capable of swallowing ships and humans whole in folklore.
