7 countries with cleanest air

Mar 31, 2025, 10:08 PM IST
Finland: Finland consistently ranks high in air quality, thanks to its low population density, abundant forests, and strong environmental policies that help maintain pristine air quality.
Iceland: With its vast open spaces and minimal industrial pollution, Iceland enjoys some of the cleanest air in the world. The country's renewable energy sources, including geothermal power, contribute to its environmental sustainability.
Sweden: Sweden is known for its commitment to environmental protection, including strict air quality regulations, renewable energy, and sustainable urban planning. The result is consistently clean and fresh air.
Norway: Norway benefits from a combination of low industrial activity, ample forest cover, and renewable energy use, making its air quality one of the best globally.
Australia: Australia's air is among the cleanest due to the country's vast, less polluted areas, particularly in the outback. The emphasis on outdoor activities and a relatively low population density also contribute to the high air quality.
Canada: With vast forests and a low population density, Canada enjoys some of the world's cleanest air. The country also has strong environmental policies aimed at reducing pollution and protecting natural resources.
New Zealand: Known for its stunning landscapes and outdoor lifestyle, New Zealand also boasts excellent air quality, largely due to its low levels of industrial pollution and commitment to environmental conservation.
These countries are celebrated not only for their air quality but also for their efforts in preserving the environment through sustainable practices.