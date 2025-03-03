7 classic Hyderabadi dishes you must try

Hyderabad offers a wide variety of flavours and spices, making it a foodie's paradise. These foods, which range from the famous biryani to delicious desserts, characterise the city's culinary legacy. Try these 7 traditional Hyderabadi dishes.
Tender meat is layered over fragrant, spiced rice and perfectly slow-cooked for a tempting flavour.
Hyderabadi Biryani
Ideal for a filling breakfast, this dish of scrambled eggs is enhanced with flavourful spices, onions, and tomatoes.
Khagina
A hearty, slow-cooked stew with meat, lentils, and wheat that has rich flavours and a creamy texture.
Haleem
Green chillies, peanuts, and sesame seeds are used to make this hot and tangy curry, which is often paired with biryani.
Mirchi Ka Salan
Meat that has been marinated and grilled on a hot stone, giving it a juicy texture and smoky flavour.
Pathar Ka Gosht
A delicious bread pudding flavoured with cardamom, soaked in sugar syrup and topped with dried fruits.
Double Ka Meetha
Perfectly slow-cooked dried apricots are used to make this luxurious dessert, which is served with ice cream or cream.