7 chillies popular across the world

Because they come in a variety of flavours and intensities, chillies are essential to cuisines all over the world. These peppers add flavour to food all over the world, ranging from mild and fruity to incredibly fiery. These 7 chillies are well-known worldwide.
Often used in Mexican cooking, this medium-heat chilli is ideal for stuffing, salsas, and nachos.
Jalapeño (Mexico)
These tiny but ferocious chillies are used frequently in Thai and Indonesian cooking to give curries and sauces a burst of heat.
Bird’s Eye Chilli (Southeast Asia)
It is frequently used in hot sauces and Caribbean recipes due to its high heat and fruity flavour.
Habanero (Caribbean/Mexico)
Also called ghost pepper, it was once the hottest pepper in the world and was used in spicy chutneys and pickles.
Bhut Jolokia (India)
Dried and smoked jalapeños, which add a smoky flavour, are frequently used in Tex-Mex sauces and dishes.
Chipotle (Mexico)
Used sparingly in extremely hot sauces and culinary challenges, this chilli is currently the hottest in the world.
Carolina Reaper (USA)
These mildly sweet pickled chillies are perfect for stuffing with cheese or adding to salads or pizzas.
Peppadew (South Africa)
