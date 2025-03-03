7 celebrity-favourite travel destinations you must visit
Muskaan Gupta
Celebrities frequently take vacations to some of the most beautiful places on earth, such as opulent resorts or tranquil beaches. These celebrity-endorsed retreats are incredibly exclusive and beautiful. These 7 must-see tourist places are favoured by celebrities.
Stars like Shilpa Shetty and Cristiano Ronaldo are drawn to Dubai because of its opulent shopping, desert safaris, and ultra-luxurious hotels.
Dubai, UAE
Stars like Selena Gomez and Hrithik Roshan adore this idyllic island, which is well-known for its whitewashed buildings and breathtaking sunsets.
Santorini, Greece
Hollywood celebrities like Kylie Jenner and David Beckham frequent this winter paradise, which offers world-class skiing and comfortable luxury accommodations.
Aspen, USA
Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Ranveer Singh love the City of Love because of its world-class cuisine, fashion, and romantic appeal.
Paris, France
George Clooney and Deepika Padukone love this Italian gem, which is well-known for its gorgeous surroundings and luxurious mansions.
Lake Como, Italy
Stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Rihanna are drawn to this exclusive island because of its immaculate beaches and luxurious way of life.
St. Barts, Caribbean
Stars like Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra adore this tropical paradise, which boasts exclusive villas, luxurious resorts, and crystal-clear waters.