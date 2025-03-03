In Hollywood, winning an Oscar is the highest distinction, yet very few celebrities have won more than one. These iconic performers' outstanding performances have changed the course of history. These 7 celebrities have won the most Oscars.
Won Best Actress for On Golden Pond, The Lion in Winter, Morning Glory, and Guess Who's Coming to Dinner.
Katharine Hepburn (4 Oscars)
For his outstanding method acting, he received the Best Actor award for My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood, Lincoln.
Daniel Day-Lewis (3 Oscars)
Won Best Supporting Actress for Kramer vs. Kramer and Best Actress for Sophie's Choice and The Iron Lady.
Meryl Streep (3 Oscars)
Won Best Supporting Actor for Terms of Endearment and Best Actor for As Good as It Gets and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.
Jack Nicholson (3 Oscars)
Won Best Supporting Actress for Murder on the Orient Express and Best Actress for Anastasia and Gaslight.
Ingrid Bergman (3 Oscars)
Excelled in Western classics and won Best Supporting Actor for Come and Get It, Kentucky, and The Westerner.
Walter Brennan (3 Oscars)
Won Best Actress for her compelling, unvarnished performances in Fargo, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Nomadland.