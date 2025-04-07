Apr 7, 2025, 02:15 PM IST

7 carnivorous plants that eat animals

Muskaan Gupta

There are many surprises in nature, and certain plants have adapted to capture and eat animals in order to survive. These intriguing carnivorous plants capture their prey through special mechanisms. 7 plants that consume animals are carnivorous.

When a small animal or insect touches the delicate hairs on the leaves of this famous plant, the leaves snap shut like a trap.

Venus Flytrap (Dionaea muscipula)

Prey are drawn into the deep, liquid-filled cavities of these plants, where they drown and are broken down.

Pitcher Plant (Nepenthes & Sarracenia)

Sundew (Drosera)

This aquatic carnivorous plant sucks in tiny insects and even microscopic organisms with its tiny, vacuum-like bladders.

Bladderwort (Utricularia)

Butterworts capture and digest tiny insects that land on their sticky, gland-covered leaves.

Butterwort (Pinguicula)

Prey become confused by its curved, hooded leaves and fall into a slippery trap from which they are unable to escape.

Cobra Lily (Darlingtonia californica)

A rare floating carnivorous plant that catches small aquatic animals by snapping shut like a Venus flytrap.

Waterwheel Plant (Aldrovanda vesiculosa)

