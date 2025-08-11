7 captivating images of Uranus captured by NASA

Aug 11, 2025, 06:50 AM IST
Uranus is the seventh planet from the Sun, and the third largest planet in our solar system.
This zoomed-in image of Uranus, captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope reveals stunning views of the planet’s rings.
Uranus is unique as it rotates on its side, at roughly a 90-degree angle from the plane of its orbit. The planet takes 84 years to orbit the Sun.
This image is taken by NASA's Voyager 2 in which processing brings out Uranus atmosphere.
This false-color picture of Uranus, obtained by NASA Voyager on Jan. 14, 1986, shows a discrete cloud seen as a bright streak near the planet limb.
A recent Hubble Space Telescope (HST) view reveals Uranus surrounded by its 4 major rings and 10 of its 17 known satellites.
An animated GIF showing Uranus' magnetic field. The yellow arrow points to the Sun, the light blue arrow marks Uranus' magnetic axis, and the dark blue arrow marks Uranus' rotation axis.
