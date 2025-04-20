7 breathtaking Deep Space images captured by NASA

Apr 20, 2025, 06:53 AM IST
This is a Hubble Space Telescope image of a vast nebula called NGC 604, which lies in the neighbouring spiral galaxy Messier 33, located 2.7 million light-years away in the constellation Triangulum.
October 2022, NASA released this incredible JWST image of the Pillars of Creation, a star-forming region in the Eagle Nebula that contains dense pillars of cosmic dust and gas.
The Butterfly Nebula, catalogued as NGC 6302, was ejected from a dying star that was once about five times the mass of the Sun.
The latest deep-field image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope shows a region in deep space known as Pandora's Cluster, or Abell 2744.
In August 2023 the James Webb Space Telescope released this spectacular image of the Ring Nebula. It is a favourite target for astrophotographers and observers alike, due to its striking appearance.
This amazing image of the Crab Nebula, revealing the web-like structure and ethereal dusty cavities of this supernova remnant like never before.
December 2023 saw the release of Webb's NIRCam image of Cassiopeia A (Cas A), an object known as a supernova remnant.
