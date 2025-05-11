May 11, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
7 breathtaking sunrise watching destinations in India
Muskaan Gupta
In India's picturesque landscapes, seeing a sunrise can be an absolutely magical experience, particularly in the summer. Here are 7 amazing places to see sunrises in India this summer.
Tiger Hill, well-known for its expansive view of the golden-lit Kanchenjunga, provides a peaceful and remarkable experience of the summer sunrise.
Tiger Hill, Darjeeling
At the meeting point of the Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea, and Bay of Bengal, Kanyakumari, the southernmost tip of India, provides a singular sunrise over the ocean.
Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu
Nandi Hills, just outside of Bengaluru, offers a serene, foggy sunrise above the clouds, making it the perfect place to escape early on hot summer days.
Nandi Hills, Karnataka
At sunrise in Mount Abu, the sun's rays brilliantly illuminate the hills and Nakki Lake, bringing the Aravalli Range to life.
Mount Abu, Rajasthan
Tawang, which is in the northeast, is perfect for those looking for peace and unspoiled beauty because it provides an ethereal sunrise view over snow-capped peaks.
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Varkala Beach is a coastal treasure that offers visitors a peaceful sunrise with gentle waves and a softly glowing horizon.
Varkala Beach, Kerala
Panchgani, Maharashtra
Image source: Google Images
