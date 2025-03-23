7 breathtaking images of Star Formation captured by NASA

Mar 23, 2025, 06:45 AM IST
NCG 1858 is an open star cluster, a group of stars that formed together and are gravitationally bound, but are not as tightly packed as globular clusters.
NGC 346 is a bright, dynamic star cluster and nebula located in the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC), a dwarf galaxy near the Milky Way.
Hubble 2757 refers to BSDL 2757, a bright, blue-white open star cluster captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, located within the Large Magellanic Cloud, a nearby irregular galaxy.
NGC 602 is a young, bright open star cluster located in the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC), a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, and is embedded in a nebula known as N90.
Cepheus B, a molecular cloud located in our Milky Galaxy about 2,400 light years from the Earth, provides an excellent model to determine how stars are formed.
Discovered by Charles Messier in 1764, M20 is a star-forming nebula located 9,000 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Sagittarius.
The Orion Nebula (also known as Messier 42 or NGC 1976) is a bright, diffuse nebula and a stellar nursery located in the constellation Orion, approximately 1,344 light-years from Earth.
