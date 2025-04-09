7 breathtaking images of 'Ringed Giant' Saturn by NASA

Apr 9, 2025, 08:20 PM IST
Saturn is the second-largest planet in our solar system, only smaller than Jupiter.
It has the most extensive and complex ring system made of ice, rock, and dust particles.
Saturn is so light that it would float in water—it's the least dense planet in the solar system.
This vibrant image of Saturn highlights its colourful bands and iconic rings. Captured by NASA, it offers a stunning view of the ringed giant.
A day on Saturn lasts about 10.7 hours due to its rapid rotation.
It has over 140 known moons and moonlets, including Titan, which is larger than Mercury.
Saturn is mostly made of hydrogen and helium, with no solid surface.