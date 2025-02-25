Supernova to star formation: 8 spectacular images by NASA 

Feb 25, 2025, 07:24 PM IST
NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory released 25 new images. Since Chandra’s launch on July 23, 1999 it discovers exotic new phenomena and examines old mysteries of our universe.
Cassiopeia A This image features the Cassiopeia A supernova, an expanding ball of matter and energy ejected from an exploding star. Here, rings of neon blue and brilliant white emit veins of polished gold.
The Eyes Galaxies This composite image features a pair of merging galaxies, each resembling a brilliant white dot, earning the pair the nickname ‘The Eyes’. Near our lower left is the galaxy NGC 4438. This bright white dot is surrounded by a neon purple cloud of hot gas seen with Chandra.
The Cat’s Paw It is a nebula where stars are forming in the Milky Way galaxy. X-rays from Chandra show populations of young stars. Here, brilliant red and purple clouds blanket a black sky packed with stars.
The Milky Way's Galactic Center This composite image depicting the center of our Milky Way galaxy features a row of bright spots and translucent swirls, set against a backdrop of purple and red clouds and stars. The clouds show hot gas seen with Chandra.
Bat Shadow These are young stars detected by Chandra. These triangles are in fact shadows from the young star, cast on distant blue and grey clouds. The eerie shape, reminiscent of the Batman call sign projected against a cloudy Gotham sky, has earned the phenomenon the nickname The Bat Shadow.
Virgo Cluster Approximately one dozen galaxies, set against a black backdrop dotted with tiny specks of light. Some of the galaxies resemble glowing white dots. Other galaxies resemble disks, or have glowing outer rings.
Supernova Remnant A supernova remnant, which has a bright nebula at its core, surrounded by a cloud of X-rays detected with Chandra. Here, the nebula is represented by a small golden yellow dot at the center of the image.
NGC 3324 Two star clusters, viewed through a churning tunnel of golden cloud. The cloud creates a border around the entire image, like a thick swirling smoke ring. Beyond it, in the open center, is a vast field of neon purple specks.
