7 stunning images of Ring Nebula captured by NASA

Feb 22, 2025, 07:44 PM IST
The M57, also known as the Ring Nebula, is a planetary nebula formed from the glowing remnants of a sun-like star.
The Ring Nebula is a planetary nebula located in the northern constellation of Lyra.
Discovered by French astronomer Antoine Darquier de Pellepoix in 1779, the Ring Nebula has an apparent magnitude of 8.8.
This image of the Ring Nebula showcases glowing rings of gas and delicate trails radiating from the core.
The Southern Ring Nebula, also called the "Eight-Burst" Nebula, spans nearly half a light year in diameter and is located 2,000 light years away.
The Ring Nebula, also referred to as M57 and NGC 6720, is situated relatively close to Earth, about 2,500 light-years away.
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captured this stunning image of the Ring Nebula.
Credit: NASA