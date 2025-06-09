7 breathtaking images of Ring Nebula shared by NASA 

Jun 9, 2025, 06:36 AM IST
NASA's James Webb Telescope captured this beautiful image of Ring Nebula
This image of Ring Nebula shows glowing rings of gas and wispy trails emanating from the core.
The Ring Nebula, also known as M57 and NGC 6720, is relatively close to Earth at roughly 2,500 light-years away.
The Ring Nebula is a planetary nebula in the northern constellation of Lyra.
This Southern Ring Nebula, also known as the “Eight-Burst” Nebula, is nearly half a light year in diameter and 2,000 light years away.
It was discovered by the French astronomer Antoine Darquier de Pellepoix in 1779, the Ring Nebula has an apparent magnitude of 8.8.
The M57, or the Ring Nebula, is a planetary nebula, the glowing remains of a sun-like star.
Credit: NASA