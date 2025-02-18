7 breathtaking images of newborn stars captured by NASA

Feb 18, 2025, 06:41 AM IST
The Pillars of Creation are a star-forming region in the Eagle Nebula where newborn stars are forming. The pillars are made of gas and dust, and they appear like arches and spires.
NGC 3603 is a nebula situated in the Carina–Sagittarius Arm of the Milky Way around 20,000 light-years away from the Solar System.
Protostar HH-34 is located at a distance of approx. 1,500 light-years, near the famous Orion Nebula, one of the most productive star birth regions.
Lying inside our home galaxy, the Milky Way, this Herbig–Haro object is a turbulent birthing ground for new stars in a region known as the Orion B molecular cloud complex, located 1,350 light-years away.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured a phenomenon for the very first time. The bright red streaks at top left of this image are aligned protostar outflows – jets of gas from newborn stars that all slant in the same direction.
The star-forming nebula W51 is one of the largest "star factories" in the Milky Way galaxy.
The Tarantula Nebula is a star-forming region in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a galaxy near the Milky Way. It's the largest and brightest star-forming region in the Local Group of galaxies.
Credit: NASA