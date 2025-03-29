7 breathtaking cosmology images shared by NASA

Mar 29, 2025, 07:42 PM IST
This breathtaking image of V838 Mon showcases a star located approximately 20,000 light-years from Earth in the Monoceros constellation, situated at the outer edge of the Milky Way galaxy.
This image of the Rings of Relativity, also known as Einstein Rings, captured by Hubble, showcases a rare phenomenon where the gravity of a massive object bends and distorts light from a distant source into a ring-like shape.
This image presents a composite view of the Crab Nebula, a famous supernova remnant in the Milky Way galaxy, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.
This is a color Hubble Space Telescope (HST) heritage image of N49, a supernova remnant in a neighboring galaxy, located approximately 160,000 light-years from Earth.
Hodge 301 is a star cluster within the Tarantula Nebula, a star-forming region in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way.
Hubble’s Spirograph: This iconic 2000 Hubble image captures the planetary nebula IC 418, glowing like a multifaceted jewel with intricate, mysterious patterns. 4o
The Veil Nebula is a cloud of heated, ionized gas and dust in the constellation Cygnus, formed approximately 10,000 years ago.
