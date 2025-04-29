7 bizarre creatures that can survive without their heads

Apr 29, 2025, 11:47 PM IST
Cockroach – Can live for up to a week without its head because it breathes through tiny holes in its body, not its mouth.
Chicken – Famous example: “Mike the Headless Chicken” lived for 18 months due to part of his brainstem being intact.
Flatworm (Planarian) – Can regenerate its entire body, including its head, from a small fragment.
Octopus – Some species' arms can survive and react after being severed, functioning semi-independently.
Snake – Can exhibit movement and reflexes for minutes or even hours after beheading due to slow metabolism.
Frog – Some frogs can survive for hours or even days without a head under specific lab conditions.
Praying Mantis – Females sometimes eat the male’s head during mating, but the male continues mating even after decapitation.
