7 bizarre creatures that can survive without their heads

Cockroach – Can live for up to a week without its head because it breathes through tiny holes in its body, not its mouth.

Chicken – Famous example: “Mike the Headless Chicken” lived for 18 months due to part of his brainstem being intact.

Flatworm (Planarian) – Can regenerate its entire body, including its head, from a small fragment.

Octopus – Some species' arms can survive and react after being severed, functioning semi-independently.

Snake – Can exhibit movement and reflexes for minutes or even hours after beheading due to slow metabolism.

Frog – Some frogs can survive for hours or even days without a head under specific lab conditions.

Praying Mantis – Females sometimes eat the male’s head during mating, but the male continues mating even after decapitation.

