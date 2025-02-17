7 biggest secrets of solar system that remain unsloved 

Feb 17, 2025, 01:08 PM IST
Are you also interested in space and astronomy than this list is for you here are 7 secreats of solar system that remain unsloved till now.
Hundreds of specks appear clustered beyond Neptune, a hint that something up to 10 times as massive as Earth might lie beyond. What's more? A large planet could supply the necessary gravitational influence to pull them in.
It's suspected but not confirmed that Saturn has permanent tsunamis racing at all times with different numbers of peaks. These waves don't obey the known laws of physics. Based on the limited date from Voyager, scientists were able to trace out several spirals of the inner rings which back up the idea that waves are racing around the planet.
In 1908, the Solar System threw something at us but we're not sure what. It's been a mystery ever since eye witnesses described a bright flash (that could be seen hundreds of miles away) over the Podkamennaya Tunguska River in Russia. The aftermath was some 80 million trees were decimated and over 2,000 square kilometers had been flattened.
Titan is one of Saturn's moons, and is the only moon in the Solar System that has a significant atmosphere. Titan's atmosphere is 1 1/2 times thicker than Earth's atmosphere and is composed of mainly nitrogen similar to Earth's. But where did all of this nitrogen come from? Like on Earth, it remains a mystery.
The Kuiper Belt is a huge region of the Solar System that forms a ring around the Sun. It's similar to the asteroid belt that exists between Mars & Jupiter, as it contains millions of small rocky bodies. The difference is that the Kuiper Belt is 200 times more massive.
That’s when they saw it up close: a spattering of ghostly bright spots emanating from the surface – and the brightest one, smack dab in the middle of a crater, seeming to stare back at them like a glowing eyeball.
So in 2006, NASA launched a spacecraft that would finally reveal Pluto’s secrets. It took New Horizons more than nine years and three billion miles to arrive, but when it did in 2015, Pluto’s breathtaking features came into view for the first time. And one of the strangest features? Fields of razor-sharp blades of ice – some as tall as a skyscraper.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports