Mar 8, 2025, 04:39 PM IST
7 benefits of applying tomatoes to your face
Pravrajya Suruchi
Skin Problems Solution: Tomato juice can help with various skin issues, making your skin look healthier and more radiant.
Rich in Lycopene: Tomatoes contain lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that enhances skin glow and health.
Keeps Skin Hydrated: With high water content, tomato juice helps keep your skin moisturized and fresh.
Cleanses the Skin: Applying tomato juice on the face helps in deep cleaning the skin, leaving it clear and smooth.
Fights Wrinkles: The antioxidants in tomatoes help reduce signs of aging, keeping wrinkles at bay.
Prevents Tanning: Lycopene in tomatoes protects the skin from tanning and sun damage.
Natural Glow: Regular use of tomato juice on the skin can make your face naturally bright and glowing.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports
Next:
Not cow or buffalo: Kumar Vishwas’s son-in-law Pavitra Khandelwal sells THIS milk, even Virat Kohli loves it
Click To More..