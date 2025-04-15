7 beautiful images of space captured by NASA Chandra X-ray observatory

Apr 15, 2025, 06:57 PM IST
M16, also known as the Eagle Nebula, is a young star-forming region in the Serpens constellation, famously home to the "Pillars of Creation" captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.
NGC 3627 is a barred spiral galaxy located about 30 million light-years away in the Leo constellation and is part of the Leo Triplet galaxy group.
The illustration of AT2018fyk depicts a tidal disruption event, where a star is torn apart by a supermassive black hole, creating a bright flare of energy as the stellar debris spirals inward.
Cassiopeia A is a supernova remnant located about 11,000 light-years away in the constellation Cassiopeia, and is one of the brightest radio sources in the sky, offering key insights into the death of massive stars.
Peering into the Orion Nebula reveals a vibrant stellar nursery where new stars are being born, making it one of the most studied and photographed regions in our galaxy.
