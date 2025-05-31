May 31, 2025, 06:40 AM IST
The Orion Nebula is a star-forming region of dust and gas in the Milky Way galaxy that's visible to the naked eye
Hubble Space Telescope in December 1999, the Hubble Heritage Project captured this picture of NGC 1999, a nebula in the constellation Orion.
This image is part of a Hubble Space Telescope survey for low-mass stars, brown dwarfs, and planets in the Orion Nebula. Each symbol identifies a pair of objects, which can be seen in the symbol’s center as a single dot of light.
It is about 1,500 light-years from Earth and was discovered in 1610 by Nicolas-Claude Fabri de Peiresc and independently in 1618 by Johann Cysat.
The Orion Nebula is one of the most scrutinized and photographed objects in the night sky and is among the most intensely studied celestial features.
The Flame Nebula, also called NGC 2024, is a large star-forming region in the constellation Orion that lies about 1,400 light-years from Earth. It’s a portion of the Orion Molecular Cloud Complex.
This image shows the potentially hazardous near-Earth object 1998 KN3 as it zips past a cloud of dense gas and dust near the Orion nebula.
Credit: NASA