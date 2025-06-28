7 beautiful images of nebulae captured by NASA

Jun 28, 2025, 06:46 AM IST
The Helix Nebula is a planetary nebula located in the constellation Aquarius. This object is one of the closest of all the bright planetary nebulae to Earth.
The Eagle Nebula is a young open cluster of stars in the constellation Serpens, discovered by Jean-Philippe de Cheseaux in 1745–46.
The Carina Nebula or Eta Carinae Nebula is a large, complex area of bright and dark nebulosity in the constellation Carina, located Sagittarius, Arm of the Milky Way galaxy.
The Crab Nebula is a supernova remnant and pulsar wind nebula in the constellation of Taurus. The beautiful image was captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telesocop.
The Eskimo Nebula, also known as the Clown Face Nebula, Lion Nebula, or Caldwell 39, is a bipolar double-shell planetary nebula.
The Ring Nebula, also known as M57 and NGC 6720, is a planetary nebula. It's a glowing gas cloud around a dying star in the constellation Lyra.
NGC 6302 is a bipolar planetary nebula in the constellation Scorpius. The structure in the nebula is among the most complex ever seen in planetary nebulae.
Credit: NASA