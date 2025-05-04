7 beautiful images of Cosmos captured by NASA

May 4, 2025, 07:50 PM IST
NASA captured a stunning image of the spiral galaxy M94, located 16 million light-years away in the Canes Venatici constellation, part of the Messier catalog.
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured the breathtaking sight of NGC 4731, a barred spiral galaxy in the Virgo constellation, known for its bright central bar and regions where new stars are being born.
NASA's Webb Telescope made a groundbreaking discovery by capturing the first-ever image of aligned protostellar outflows—streams of gas from newborn stars—seen as bright red, clumpy streaks in the top left of the image.
In 2009, NASA's Hubble, Chandra X-ray, and Spitzer Space Telescopes teamed up to capture a breathtaking image of the Milky Way's center, uncovering glowing arcs of warm gas heated by powerful, massive stars.
NASA’s Wide Field Camera 3 snapped a dazzling image of the dwarf galaxy NGC 4214, showcasing the detailed process of star formation and different stages of stellar evolution.
The Tarantula Nebula, or 30 Doradus, is the biggest and brightest star-forming area close to our Milky Way, known for hosting some of the most massive stars in the universe.
Euclid, the European Space Agency's space telescope, has uncovered hidden regions of star formation in Messier 78, offering a detailed map of gas and dust and unveiling two major cosmic mysteries.
