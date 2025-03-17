7 beautiful Hubble images of nebulae shared by NASA

Mar 17, 2025, 06:47 AM IST
A famous example of an emission nebula is the Orion Nebula, a huge, star-forming nebula in the constellation Orion.
The star V830 Orionis shines on the cloud of material left over from its formation, here seen as the NGC 1999 reflection nebula.
The Helix Nebula is an example of a planetary nebula. Though it looks like a bubble or eye from Earth's point of view, the Helix is actually a trillion-mile-long tunnel of glowing gases.
This Hubble mosaic is the highest resolution image ever made of the entire Crab Nebula, which is located 6,500 light-years away.
These opaque, dark knots of gas and dust called "Bok globules" are absorbing light in the center of the nearby emission nebula and star-forming region, NGC 281.
This spectacular Hubble Space Telescope image shows a region called G35.2-0.7N, which is known as a hotbed of high-mass star formation.
A shroud of thick gas and dust surrounds a bright young star in this image from the Hubble Space Telescope.