7 beautiful butterflies and their amazing qualities
Muskaan Gupta
Butterflies represent not only beauty but also change and individuality. Every species has unique characteristics that make it unique. Here are 7 stunning butterflies along with their incredible features.
It is well-known for its protracted migration, which takes it thousands of kilometres every year from North America to Mexico.
Monarch Butterfly
It can be identified by its eye-like wing patterns, which provide excellent camouflage in leafy environments and confuse predators.
Peacock Butterfly
It provides a distinctive and organic invisibility cloak thanks to its transparent wings, which enable it to blend in with its surroundings.
Glasswing Butterfly
It is well-known for its brilliant iridescent wings, which it uses to quickly evade predators.
Blue Morpho
It is one of the most photogenic species, distinguished by its striking colours and graceful wing extensions that resemble tails.
Swallowtail Butterfly
One of the few butterflies known to live in communal groups, it has striking black and white stripes.
Zebra Longwing
This butterfly is a prime example of warning colouring, with its vivid hues alerting predators to its disagreeable flavour.