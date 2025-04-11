Apr 11, 2025, 03:31 PM IST

7 beautiful butterflies and their amazing qualities

Muskaan Gupta

Butterflies represent not only beauty but also change and individuality. Every species has unique characteristics that make it unique. Here are 7 stunning butterflies along with their incredible features.

It is well-known for its protracted migration, which takes it thousands of kilometres every year from North America to Mexico.

Monarch Butterfly

It can be identified by its eye-like wing patterns, which provide excellent camouflage in leafy environments and confuse predators.

Peacock Butterfly

It provides a distinctive and organic invisibility cloak thanks to its transparent wings, which enable it to blend in with its surroundings.

Glasswing Butterfly

It is well-known for its brilliant iridescent wings, which it uses to quickly evade predators.

Blue Morpho

It is one of the most photogenic species, distinguished by its striking colours and graceful wing extensions that resemble tails.

Swallowtail Butterfly

One of the few butterflies known to live in communal groups, it has striking black and white stripes.

Zebra Longwing

This butterfly is a prime example of warning colouring, with its vivid hues alerting predators to its disagreeable flavour.

Common Jezebel

Image source: Google Images

Next: Mukesh Ambani's Rs 1500 crore Antilia or Dubai's Burj Khalifa: Which is costlier?