7 authentic Indian mango desserts you must try

Indian summers are crowned by mangoes, which serve as the inspiration for innumerable delectable desserts in all parts of the country. These 7 traditional and creamy Indian mango desserts are a must-try this season.
Puris are frequently served with a smooth, sweet mango puree. This traditional Gujarati and Maharashtra summertime treat is immensely satisfying and refreshing.
Aamras
Ripe mango pulp and reduced milk are used to make this traditional Indian ice cream. Rich, creamy, and ideal for cooling off on sweltering summer days.
Mango Kulfi
Mango pulp, sugar, cardamom, and hung curd were combined. In Gujarati and Maharashtrian homes, this chilled, creamy dessert is a festive favourite.
Mango Shrikhand
A smooth rice pudding with pureed mango. This aromatic North Indian treat is perfect for warm evenings and is served cold in earthen pots.
Mango Phirni
Mango pulp, ghee, and semolina combine to create this soft, fudge-like treat. This delicious treat is a hidden treasure that is well worth finding.
Mango Halwa
Ripe mangoes, thick yoghurt, and a touch of cardamom are combined. A refreshing, nourishing, and deliciously lavish drinkable dessert.
Mango Lassi
A mango-flavored coconut and jaggery fill this tropical take on the traditional modak. A seasonal favourite during the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi.