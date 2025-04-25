Apr 25, 2025, 10:06 AM IST
7 authentic Bengali snacks for the perfect chai break you must try
Muskaan Gupta
A great chai break should be served with mouthwatering, traditional bites in addition to a cup of tea. Try these 7 traditional Bengali snacks for the ideal chai break.
A traditional Bengali teatime snack, shingara is a crispy pastry stuffed with spiced potatoes, peas, and peanuts that is best eaten hot with chutney.
Shingara (Samosa)
When paired with steaming chai, Beguni—thin slices of aubergine dipped in gramme flour batter and deep-fried—offers a crispy, flavourful bite.
Beguni
Bengalis love Alur Chop, a hearty and well-liked snack made from mashed spiced potatoes formed into patties, dipped in batter, and deep-fried.
Alur Chop
Mochar Chop, a distinctive cutlet made from spiced banana flowers that are shallow-fried, is a tasty, earthy, and high-protein addition to your evening tea.
Mochar Chop
Telebhaja, a type of deep-fried fritter made with vegetables like onions or pumpkin, are spicy, crispy, and ideal for chai sessions on rainy days.
Telebhaja
Ghugni is a hearty, spiced white or yellow pea curry that goes well with bread or puffed rice. It is frequently garnished with onions and tamarind.
Ghugni
Nimki, a crunchy, savoury snack that provides a delightful contrast to the warmth of chai, are crisp, diamond-shaped flour crackers seasoned with kalonji.
Nimki
