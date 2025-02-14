7 astonishing images of Andromeda galaxy shared by NASA

Feb 14, 2025, 07:35 PM IST
This breathtaking close-up of the Andromeda galaxy’s core was captured by NASA’s retired Spitzer Space Telescope.
This image of the Andromeda Galaxy, captured by the Herschel Space Observatory, reveals a detailed view of cool lanes of star formation.
Located 2.5 million light-years from Earth, it is a key member of the Local Group, our nearby galaxy collection.
The Andromeda Galaxy, also known as Messier 31 (M31), is the closest major galaxy to the Milky Way.
NASA's Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer captures the Andromeda Galaxy in its entirety.
Credit: NASA