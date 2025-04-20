Apr 20, 2025, 10:50 AM IST

7 anti-inflammatory infused waters to sip daily

Muskaan Gupta

It's important to stay hydrated, and adding anti-inflammatory-infused waters to your daily routine can improve your general health. Take a sip of these 7 anti-inflammatory-infused waters every day.

A zesty blend that combines the anti-inflammatory qualities of ginger and turmeric with the vitamin C of lemon for everyday well-being.

Lemon, Ginger, and Turmeric Water

Perfect for hot days, this refreshing cucumber and mint combination eases digestion and lowers inflammation.

Cucumber and Mint Infusion

A tasty way to fight inflammation and oxidative stress is to combine antioxidant-rich berries with basil leaves.

Berries and Basil Water

A tropical infusion of sweet pineapple and spicy ginger helps with inflammation reduction and digestion.

Pineapple and Ginger Water

A vibrant mix of orange, lemon, and turmeric provides a vitamin C boost with anti-inflammatory benefits.

Citrus and Turmeric Water

A tart infusion that combines the anti-inflammatory qualities of cinnamon with the detoxifying effects of apple cider vinegar.

Apple Cider Vinegar and Cinnamon Water

Blueberries' antioxidants and lavender's calming properties combine to create a calming blend that helps lower stress and inflammation.

Lavender and Blueberry Water

Image source: Google Images

Next: 8 superfoods you can grow at home