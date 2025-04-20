Apr 20, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
7 anti-inflammatory infused waters to sip daily
Muskaan Gupta
It's important to stay hydrated, and adding anti-inflammatory-infused waters to your daily routine can improve your general health. Take a sip of these 7 anti-inflammatory-infused waters every day.
A zesty blend that combines the anti-inflammatory qualities of ginger and turmeric with the vitamin C of lemon for everyday well-being.
Lemon, Ginger, and Turmeric Water
Perfect for hot days, this refreshing cucumber and mint combination eases digestion and lowers inflammation.
Cucumber and Mint Infusion
A tasty way to fight inflammation and oxidative stress is to combine antioxidant-rich berries with basil leaves.
Berries and Basil Water
A tropical infusion of sweet pineapple and spicy ginger helps with inflammation reduction and digestion.
Pineapple and Ginger Water
A vibrant mix of orange, lemon, and turmeric provides a vitamin C boost with anti-inflammatory benefits.
Citrus and Turmeric Water
A tart infusion that combines the anti-inflammatory qualities of cinnamon with the detoxifying effects of apple cider vinegar.
Apple Cider Vinegar and Cinnamon Water
Blueberries' antioxidants and lavender's calming properties combine to create a calming blend that helps lower stress and inflammation.
Lavender and Blueberry Water
