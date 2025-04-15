7 anti-inflammatory drinks for summer relief

Summer heat frequently exacerbates inflammation in the body, leaving you feeling exhausted and uneasy. These calming beverages will help you naturally heal and rejuvenate. Here are 7 summertime anti-inflammatory drinks.
On hot days, chilled turmeric milk soothes the digestive tract, boosts immunity, and reduces inflammation.
Turmeric Milk (Cold)
A cool mixture that naturally lowers inflammation, increases metabolism, and lessens bloating in the summer.
Ginger-Lemon Water
This cooling and hydrating beverage aids in digestion, lowers body temperature, and fights inflammation.
Cucumber-Mint Cooler
Green Tea (Iced)
Aloe vera juice, which is high in antioxidants, calms the stomach and reduces inflammation in the skin and inside the body.
Aloe Vera Juice
This combination, which is naturally cooling, reduces inflammation and eliminates toxins in summertime.
Coconut Water with Basil
Antioxidants found in berries like blueberries and strawberries help reduce inflammation and promote general health.