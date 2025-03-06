 7 animals with the strongest bite

Mar 6, 2025, 08:57 PM IST
With a bite force of over 3,700 PSI, it has the strongest bite of any living animal, capable of crushing bones instantly.
Its bite force can reach up to 4,000 PSI, designed to tear through flesh and even whale carcasses with serrated teeth.
A bite force of around 1,800 PSI allows it to crush bones and even split a canoe in half, making it one of Africa’s most dangerous animals.
With a bite force of 1,500 PSI, this big cat can pierce through turtle shells and skulls, delivering a fatal bite directly to the brain.
Despite being herbivorous, its bite force of around 1,300 PSI helps it crush tough vegetation, nuts, and even bamboo stalks.
A bite force of 1,100 PSI allows it to crush bones effortlessly, helping it extract nutrients from carcasses that other predators leave behind.
With a bite force of about 975 PSI, it can break bones, crack open nuts, and even crush bowling balls with its powerful jaws.