Feb 8, 2025, 06:55 PM IST

7 animals with the most beautiful eyes in the world

Shweta Singh

Their piercing pale green or grey eyes contrast beautifully with their thick fur, adding to their mysterious allure.

Snow Leopard

These tiny primates have enormous golden eyes, making them look almost otherworldly, especially in the dark.

Tarsier

Known for their vibrant, multi-coloured eyes, these marine creatures can see an incredible range of colours, including ultraviolet light.

Peacock Mantis Shrimp

Their striking blue or bi-coloured eyes stand out against their thick fur, giving them a captivating and intense gaze.

Husky

With independently rotating eyes that can see in different directions, chameleons have some of the most fascinating and expressive eyes in the animal kingdom.

Chameleon

Their large, round eyes glow with intensity, allowing them to see in low light and giving them an almost hypnotic stare.

Owl

These marine animals have W-shaped pupils that change shape and colour, helping them blend seamlessly into their surroundings.

Cuttlefish

