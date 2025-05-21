7 animals with the longest lifespans

May 21, 2025, 10:10 PM IST
Can live over 400 years, making it the longest-living vertebrate known to science. Found in deep Arctic and North Atlantic waters.
One specimen named Ming was found to be 507 years old. These clams live buried in the ocean floor.
Known to live for 200+ years, these Arctic whales show genetic traits linked to longevity and cancer resistance.
Found in the Pacific Ocean, this deep-sea fish can live up to 205 years.
Native to the Pacific, especially off the US West Coast, it can live for over 200 years.
Some individuals have lived beyond 175 years, making them the longest-living land animals.
These ornamental fish can live over 200 years, with one famous koi named Hanako reportedly living to 226 years.