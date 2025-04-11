7 animals with an amazing sense of direction

Apr 11, 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Salmon use Earth's magnetic field and their strong sense of smell to find their way back to the exact stream where they were born, even after spending years in the ocean.
Pigeons are famous for their homing ability. They navigate using the sun, magnetic fields, and even scent cues to return home from distant places.
Sea turtles travel across entire oceans and still return to the same beach where they hatched. They rely on Earth’s magnetic field as a natural compass.
These butterflies migrate thousands of miles from North America to Mexico. They use a solar compass and an internal body clock to stay on course.
Arctic terns make one of the longest migrations in the animal kingdom. They travel from the Arctic to the Antarctic and back using the sun, stars, and magnetic signals.
Elephants have a powerful memory and can recall routes and water sources over long distances. They also respond to low-frequency seismic sounds to navigate.
These lobsters detect Earth’s magnetic field and follow precise migration paths underwater. They return to the same spots year after year with incredible accuracy.