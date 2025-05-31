May 31, 2025, 05:07 PM IST
Dogs are famously loyal and affectionate. They form deep emotional bonds with their human families and often show love through cuddling, tail wagging, and protective behaviour.
While more independent than dogs, many cats are very affectionate. They express love through purring, kneading, following you around, and gentle head bumps.
Horses are intelligent and sensitive animals that can develop strong connections with their owners. They recognise people, respond to voice and touch, and often mirror human emotions.
Parrots are social birds that enjoy human company. They can mimic voices, sit on shoulders, and even show jealousy when ignored.
Rabbits can become very attached to their humans. They enjoy gentle petting, recognise their names, and even follow people around.
Pigs are smart, emotional animals that can form strong bonds with humans. They love cuddles, belly rubs, and respond positively to affection.
These small pets are friendly and enjoy being held. They recognise their owner's voice and show happiness with excited squeaks and purr-like sounds.