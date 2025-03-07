Mar 7, 2025, 11:05 PM IST

7 animals that have more than two eyes

Shweta Singh

Most spiders have eight eyes, though some species have six or fewer. Their eyes help them detect movement and light.

Spiders

These ancient creatures have up to ten eyes, including compound eyes, simple eyes, and photoreceptors on their tails.

Horseshoe Crabs

They have 24 eyes, grouped into four clusters, allowing them to detect light, movement, and even form images.

Box Jellyfish

Each arm has a tiny eye at the tip, meaning a five-armed starfish has five eyes, while some species with more arms have even more.

Starfish

These molluscs have up to 200 tiny, blue eyes lining the edges of their shells, helping them detect movement and light.

Scallops

These primitive insects have three extra eyes on top of their heads, in addition to their two main eyes.

Jumping Bristletails

These marine molluscs have hundreds of light-sensitive eyes, made of aragonite, embedded in their shells for detecting changes in light.

Chitons

