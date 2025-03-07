7 animals that have more than two eyes

Mar 7, 2025, 11:05 PM IST
Most spiders have eight eyes, though some species have six or fewer. Their eyes help them detect movement and light.
These ancient creatures have up to ten eyes, including compound eyes, simple eyes, and photoreceptors on their tails.
They have 24 eyes, grouped into four clusters, allowing them to detect light, movement, and even form images.
Each arm has a tiny eye at the tip, meaning a five-armed starfish has five eyes, while some species with more arms have even more.
These molluscs have up to 200 tiny, blue eyes lining the edges of their shells, helping them detect movement and light.
These primitive insects have three extra eyes on top of their heads, in addition to their two main eyes.
These marine molluscs have hundreds of light-sensitive eyes, made of aragonite, embedded in their shells for detecting changes in light.