7 animals that hate humans

May 30, 2025, 07:59 PM IST
Wolverines live alone and don’t like people near them. Wolverines get angry and can fight if bothered.
Honey badgers are very tough and brave animals. Honey badgers will fight if they feel scared or threatened.
Cassowaries are big birds that usually stay away from humans. Cassowaries can be dangerous if you come too close.
Saltwater crocodiles are very protective of their homes. Saltwater crocodiles can attack people who get too near.
African buffalo can be calm but also very angry. African buffalo may charge at people who disturb them.
Tasmanian devils are shy animals that avoid humans. Tasmanian devils will fight if trapped or scared.
European badgers hide mostly at night. European badgers protect their home if humans try to get too close.