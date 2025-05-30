May 30, 2025, 07:59 PM IST

7 animals that hate humans

Shweta Singh

Wolverines live alone and don’t like people near them. Wolverines get angry and can fight if bothered.

Wolverines

Honey badgers are very tough and brave animals. Honey badgers will fight if they feel scared or threatened.

Honey Badgers

Cassowaries are big birds that usually stay away from humans. Cassowaries can be dangerous if you come too close.

Cassowaries

Saltwater crocodiles are very protective of their homes. Saltwater crocodiles can attack people who get too near.

Saltwater Crocodiles

African buffalo can be calm but also very angry. African buffalo may charge at people who disturb them.

African Buffalo

Tasmanian devils are shy animals that avoid humans. Tasmanian devils will fight if trapped or scared.

Tasmanian Devils

European badgers hide mostly at night. European badgers protect their home if humans try to get too close.

European Badgers

Next: 7 jaw-dropping Red images of deep space shared by NASA