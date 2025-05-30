May 30, 2025, 09:29 PM IST

7 animals that could go extinct by 2030

Shweta Singh

This rare big cat lives in Russia and China, but only a few are left in the wild.

Amur Leopard

This small dolphin lives in Mexico's waters and may vanish soon due to fishing nets.

Vaquita

Only a few of these shy rhinos remain in Indonesia, living in just one forest.

Javan Rhino

Found in Africa, they are losing their homes and are hunted by people.

Mountain Gorilla

These gentle giants are in danger because of habitat loss and human conflict.

Asian Elephant

Known as the “Asian unicorn,” this rare animal is very hard to find and is almost gone.

Saola

This bird with a bald head is disappearing fast due to hunting and fewer places to live.

Northern Bald Ibis

