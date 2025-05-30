7 animals that could go extinct by 2030

May 30, 2025, 09:29 PM IST
This rare big cat lives in Russia and China, but only a few are left in the wild.
This small dolphin lives in Mexico's waters and may vanish soon due to fishing nets.
Only a few of these shy rhinos remain in Indonesia, living in just one forest.
Found in Africa, they are losing their homes and are hunted by people.
These gentle giants are in danger because of habitat loss and human conflict.
Known as the “Asian unicorn,” this rare animal is very hard to find and is almost gone.
This bird with a bald head is disappearing fast due to hunting and fewer places to live.