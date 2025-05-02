May 2, 2025, 10:36 PM IST

7 animals that can survive without their heads

Shweta Singh

A cockroach can live for days without its head. It doesn’t need its mouth to breathe.

Cockroach

Some chickens can move and live for a short time after losing their heads. One chicken even lived for 18 months.

Chicken

A snake’s head can still bite after being cut off. Its body also moves for some time.

Snake

If you cut a flatworm, both parts can grow into new worms. It can grow a new head.

Flatworm

An octopus’s arms can move and react even after being cut off because each arm has its own nerves.

Octopus

A frog can jump and move for a short time without its brain, but it’s not really alive in full.

Frog

A fruit fly can live and move for hours without a head. It can still walk and clean itself.

Fruit Fly

Next: King Cobra vs Black Mamba: Who Will Win a Fight?