7 animals that can survive without their heads

A cockroach can live for days without its head. It doesn’t need its mouth to breathe.
Some chickens can move and live for a short time after losing their heads. One chicken even lived for 18 months.
A snake’s head can still bite after being cut off. Its body also moves for some time.
If you cut a flatworm, both parts can grow into new worms. It can grow a new head.
An octopus’s arms can move and react even after being cut off because each arm has its own nerves.
A frog can jump and move for a short time without its brain, but it’s not really alive in full.
A fruit fly can live and move for hours without a head. It can still walk and clean itself.