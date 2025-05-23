7 animals that can sense natural disasters

May 23, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
They can hear and smell things we can’t, helping them sense danger like earthquakes early.
Their feet feel tiny ground shakes, so they often move to safety before tsunamis or earthquakes.
They act strange or hide before storms or earthquakes, sensing changes around them.
Birds fly away early when they sense storms or earthquakes coming.
Toads may leave water days before an earthquake, sensing changes in the ground.
Snakes come out of hiding or act oddly before earthquakes happen.
Some fish swim fast or strangely when they feel changes underwater before an earthquake.