7 animals that can sense natural disasters

Shweta Singh

They can hear and smell things we can’t, helping them sense danger like earthquakes early.

Dogs

Their feet feel tiny ground shakes, so they often move to safety before tsunamis or earthquakes.

Elephants

They act strange or hide before storms or earthquakes, sensing changes around them.

Cats

Birds fly away early when they sense storms or earthquakes coming.

Birds

Toads may leave water days before an earthquake, sensing changes in the ground.

Toads

Snakes come out of hiding or act oddly before earthquakes happen.

Snakes

Some fish swim fast or strangely when they feel changes underwater before an earthquake.

Fish

