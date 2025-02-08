7 animals that can live for more than 100 years

Feb 8, 2025, 05:22 PM IST
Lives over 400 years, making it the longest-living vertebrate. It grows slowly in deep, cold waters.
Can live over 150 years, with some reaching 200. One named Adwaita reportedly lived 255 years.
Known to live over 200 years, with the oldest recorded at 211. It thrives in Arctic waters with minimal predators.
Can live more than 200 years in deep waters. It grows slowly and matures late in life.
Lives for over 100 years, with some reaching 200. Found in the Pacific, it regenerates spines continuously.
Some koi have lived over 200 years, with Hanako being 226. Their lifespan depends on genetics and environment.
A type of clam, it can live over 500 years. The oldest recorded, Ming, was 507 years old.