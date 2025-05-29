7 animals that bring good luck

May 29, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
Elephants are seen as lucky, strong, and wise. In India, people believe an elephant with its trunk up brings good fortune.
Rabbits are a sign of new beginnings and good luck. Some people say “rabbit rabbit” at the start of the month to bring luck.
Frogs are lucky in many Asian countries. A special frog called the “money frog” is believed to bring money and good fortune.
Turtles are a sign of a long life and safety. People think they bring peace and keep bad energy away.
Crickets are lucky in many cultures. Hearing a cricket’s sound is believed to bring happiness and protection.
Ladybugs are small but lucky. If a ladybug lands on you, it’s said to bring good luck.
Goldfish are kept in homes as they are believed to bring wealth and good energy, especially in Chinese culture.