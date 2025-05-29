May 29, 2025, 04:57 PM IST

7 animals that bring good luck

Shweta Singh

Elephants are seen as lucky, strong, and wise. In India, people believe an elephant with its trunk up brings good fortune.

Elephant

Rabbits are a sign of new beginnings and good luck. Some people say “rabbit rabbit” at the start of the month to bring luck.

Rabbit

Frogs are lucky in many Asian countries. A special frog called the “money frog” is believed to bring money and good fortune.

Frog

Turtles are a sign of a long life and safety. People think they bring peace and keep bad energy away.

Turtle

Crickets are lucky in many cultures. Hearing a cricket’s sound is believed to bring happiness and protection.

Cricket

Ladybugs are small but lucky. If a ladybug lands on you, it’s said to bring good luck.

Ladybug

Goldfish are kept in homes as they are believed to bring wealth and good energy, especially in Chinese culture.

Goldfish

