7 animals that attract positive energy and good vibes 

Feb 27, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Here are seven animals that attract positive energy and good vibes
1. Elephants: These lovely, giant creatures are a symbol of wisdom, strength and prosperity.
2. Goldfish: Goldfish attracts abundance, positive energy and prosperity.
3. Turtle: Turtles symbolise stability, longevity and peace.
4. Owl: As per Hinduism, owls are the vehicle of goddess Lakshmi and thus considered a symbol of prosperity and positive energy.
5. Peacock: The national bird of India is considered auspicious and known to promote peace and positivity.
6. Dolphins: These aquatic animals are super playful and known to spread peace and happiness.
7. Dogs: Dogs, with an ever-wagging tail and a wet nose, attract peace, positivity and prosperity.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.