7 animals that attract positive energy and good vibes 

Meemansa Shekhawat

Here are seven animals that attract positive energy and good vibes 

1. Elephants: These lovely, giant creatures are a symbol of wisdom, strength and prosperity. 

2. Goldfish: Goldfish attracts abundance, positive energy and prosperity.  

3. Turtle: Turtles symbolise stability, longevity and peace. 

4. Owl: As per Hinduism, owls are the vehicle of goddess Lakshmi and thus considered a symbol of prosperity and positive energy. 

5. Peacock: The national bird of India is considered auspicious and known to promote peace and positivity. 

6. Dolphins: These aquatic animals are super playful and known to spread peace and happiness. 

7. Dogs: Dogs, with an ever-wagging tail and a wet nose, attract peace, positivity and prosperity. 

