Known for their striking pink feathers, flamingos get their colour from pigments in their diet, primarily from algae and crustaceans.
A type of salamander, axolotls often appear pink due to a genetic trait called leucism, which causes a pale or pinkish skin tone.
Found in the Amazon River, the pink river dolphin is renowned for its pale, pinkish hue, which can vary depending on age and environment.
This wading bird has beautiful pink feathers that are brighter during the breeding season, making them quite eye-catching.
Found in oceans, these starfish have a pale pink or reddish colour, often featuring lighter spots or patterns.
Some koi fish, particularly the "Asagi" variety, have a soft pinkish-orange hue on their scales.
Some species, like the "ruby-throated" hummingbird, have iridescent pinkish-red feathers on their throat or breast.