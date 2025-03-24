Mar 24, 2025, 07:33 AM IST
7 animals that are immune to snake venom
Snake venom, a complex cocktail of toxins, has evolved to paralyze and kill; remarkably, some animals have developed defences that leave them virtually immune.
Here are 7 animals that have immunity or resistance to snake venom.
Mongooses: Renowned for their snake-fighting prowess, they are less sensitive to the neurotoxins found in cobra venom.
Honey Badgers: Known as fearless creatures, honey badgers have thick skin that protects them from bites.
Opossums: These possess a unique protein in their blood that neutralizes a wide range of venoms, including rattlesnakes and pit vipers.
Hedgehogs: These spiny mammals have a natural resistance to snake venom.
Secretary Birds: These birds specialize in hunting snakes, using their long legs to deliver powerful kicks and exhibiting some level of venom resistance.
Wild Boars: Some wild pigs have genetic mutations that provide resistance to certain snake neurotoxins, and their thick skin offers additional protection.
Meerkats: They are related to the mongoose and have a level of venom resistance.
