Mar 12, 2025, 04:55 PM IST

7 animals that are colour blind

Shweta Singh

They see the world in shades of blue and yellow, as they lack red and green cone cells.

Dogs

Their vision is similar to dogs, with limited ability to distinguish between reds and greens.

Cats

Contrary to myths, they cannot see red; they detect movement and contrast instead.

Bulls

They see blues and yellows but struggle with reds and greens.

Horses

They lack cone cells for colour vision and mostly see in shades of grey.

Dolphins

Their eyes are designed for night vision, so they have poor colour perception.

Owls

They see in shades of black, white, and grey, relying on contrast rather than colour.

Sharks

Next: Happy Holi 2025: Top wishes, SMS, and quotes to send your loved ones