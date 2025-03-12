7 animals that are colour blind

Mar 12, 2025, 04:55 PM IST
They see the world in shades of blue and yellow, as they lack red and green cone cells.
Their vision is similar to dogs, with limited ability to distinguish between reds and greens.
Contrary to myths, they cannot see red; they detect movement and contrast instead.
They see blues and yellows but struggle with reds and greens.
They lack cone cells for colour vision and mostly see in shades of grey.
Their eyes are designed for night vision, so they have poor colour perception.
They see in shades of black, white, and grey, relying on contrast rather than colour.