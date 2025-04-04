7 animals that are always hungry and never stop eating
Muskaan Gupta
Certain animals in the animal kingdom appear to have an insatiable appetite and must forage, hunt, or graze in order to remain full. These 7 animals never stop eating because they are constantly hungry.
Every day, elephants consume up to 150 kg of vegetation. Because of their enormous size, they must constantly eat grasses, leaves, and fruits throughout the day.
Elephant
The largest animal in the world uses its baleen plates to eat enormous mouthfuls of marine life, consuming up to 4 tonnes of krill per day.
Blue Whale
Every night, hippos graze for hours on end, eating more than 40 kilogrammes of grass. On land, they eat surprisingly efficiently for their size.
Hippopotamus
Giraffes eat leaves from tall trees for 16 to 20 hours every day. They can reach foliage that other animals cannot because of their long necks.
Giraffe
These strong primates, who need up to 30 kilogrammes of food per day, eat plants, fruits, and shoots for the majority of the day.
Gorilla
In order to accumulate vital fat reserves, grizzlies go into a state of hyperphagia, consuming up to 20,000 calories per day, particularly prior to hibernation.
Grizzly Bear
For extended periods of time, rhinos graze on grasses and shrubs, consuming copious amounts to sustain their bulk and energy, particularly in arid environments.