7 animals believed to bring good luck

Feb 14, 2025, 09:53 PM IST
Symbolises wisdom, strength, and prosperity, especially in Indian and Thai cultures. Keeping elephant figurines at home is thought to attract luck.
Associated with wealth and abundance in Chinese culture, particularly in feng shui, where keeping them in an aquarium is believed to bring prosperity.
A symbol of fertility, abundance, and good fortune, especially in Western traditions. The phrase "rabbit, rabbit" is said to bring luck when spoken on the first day of the month.
Considered a sign of prosperity and transformation in many cultures. The Chinese "money frog" is a common feng shui symbol for wealth.
Represents success, power, and endurance. In feng shui, a horse figurine is believed to bring career growth and good fortune.
In Ancient Egypt, the scarab beetle was a powerful symbol of protection, rebirth, and luck, often used in amulets and jewellery.
A sign of good luck in Chinese and Japanese cultures, where their chirping is believed to bring happiness and prosperity.